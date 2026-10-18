CM Vijay Extends Ayudha Puja, Vijayadashami Greetings Urges People To Progress Through Hard Work, Education

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 19 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay extended Ayudha Puja and Vijayadashami greetings to people, urging them to honour hard work, pursue new opportunities and contribute to building a prosperous state through education and industrial development.

In a message marking the festivals, CM Vijay conveyed his wishes to everyone celebrating the festivals, describing them as a tribute to the dignity of labour and the promise of fresh beginnings.

Ayudha Puja celebrates excellence in work and the importance of occupations, while Vijayadashami marks an auspicious beginning for new endeavours in education, the arts and business, he said.

The Chief Minister expressed the hope that the celebrations would bring optimism and prosperity into every household.

He encouraged people to move forward with initiatives and strive for success in their chosen fields. Calling for a commitment to progress, CM Vijay urged people to work towards excellence in education and industrial growth and help create a successful Tamil Nadu.

The CM also wished everyone success in their endeavours, along with good health and abundance, linking his festive greetings to the aspirations of students, workers, entrepreneurs and families across the state.

The message comes during Vijay's first year as Chief Minister, following the electoral breakthrough of his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which reshaped Tamil Nadu's political landscape in the 2026 Assembly election.

CM Vijay launched TVK on February 2, 2024, announcing his entry into electoral politics with the objective of contesting the 2026 Assembly polls. The actor's political venture offered voters an alternative to the DMK and AIADMK, the two Dravidian majors that had dominated the state for decades.

In its maiden Assembly election, TVK emerged as the single largest party, winning 108 seats in the 234-member House. Although it fell short of the majority mark, the party secured support from Congress and smaller parties to form the government.

Vijay was sworn in as Chief Minister on May 10, ending the dominance of governments led by the DMK or AIADMK. The transition placed the party at the centre of governance within little more than two years of its formation, dislodging the incumbent DMK while also overtaking the AIADMK. Against that backdrop, Vijay's festival message focused on work, learning and enterprise, urging people to translate the spirit of the celebrations into efforts towards personal advancement and the state's development.