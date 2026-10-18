Massive Fire At Rajasthan Factory Leaves 3 Workers Injured, Two Missing

MENAFN - IANS) Pali, Oct 19 (IANS) A massive fire broke out at a factory in Gwar village in Phase IV of the industrial area in Rajasthan's Pali district, leaving three workers seriously injured and two others missing.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control in the early hours of Monday after an extensive firefighting operation.

The three injured workers were immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment. After receiving first aid, they were referred to Jodhpur due to the severity of their injuries. Meanwhile, a search operation is underway to trace the two missing workers, whose whereabouts remain unknown.

According to reports, around 17 workers were present at the factory when the fire broke out late Sunday night. The flames spread rapidly, triggering panic in the area as thick smoke engulfed the premises.

After receiving information about the incident, fire department personnel and police teams rushed to the spot and launched firefighting and rescue operations. Given the intensity of the blaze, additional fire tenders were mobilised from Pali, Sumerpur, Rani, Falna and Sojat.

Firefighters faced considerable difficulty in controlling the flames. During the operation, a wall of the factory was demolished with the help of a JCB machine to facilitate access to the premises and enable firefighters to tackle the blaze from inside.

After creating an opening, the firefighting teams entered the factory and continued efforts to extinguish the flames. The fire was eventually brought under control in the early hours of Monday.

Following the incident, two workers employed at the factory were reported missing. According to available information, their mobile phones were ringing, but their calls were not being answered. This has heightened concerns among their colleagues and family members.

Police personnel and rescue teams are continuing the search for the missing workers, who are suspected to have been inside the factory when the fire broke out. However, officials have not yet confirmed their whereabouts or provided details about their condition.

Industrial Police Station personnel, CO City Manglesh Chundawat and other administrative officials reached the scene after receiving information about the incident. They inspected the premises and reviewed the ongoing firefighting and rescue operations.

Police and fire department teams coordinated their efforts to ensure the blaze was extinguished and to search for anyone who might have been trapped inside the factory.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. Officials are expected to investigate the incident after the firefighting operation is completed and assess the extent of the damage caused to the factory.

The immediate priority remains locating the two missing workers and determining whether anyone else was affected by the blaze. The incident triggered panic across the industrial area, with rescue teams continuing their efforts amid concerns over the safety of the missing workers.