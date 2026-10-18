INDIA Bloc Engaging In Nonsensical Prattle Fearing Defeat In Upcoming Polls: UP Dy CM Pathak

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Oct 19 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Monday said that the INDIA bloc and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi are engaging in "nonsensical prattle" by levelling allegations against the Election Commission of India (ECI) as they are "fearing" their potential defeat in the upcoming elections.

He also accused the Opposition parties of joining hands with foreign powers to "destabilise" the democratic system of the nation.

This comes as the Congress-led INDIA bloc, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), student activists and other groups are organising separate protests in the national Capital against the ECI and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the SIR procedure of the electoral rolls.

Opposition parties have maintained that their demonstrations are intended to raise concerns over the electoral process, and demanded Gyanesh Kumar's resignation from the post of the Chief Election Commissioner.

Speaking to the reporters, Deputy CM Pathak said, "Rahul Gandhi, the entire Congress party and the INDI alliance are scared and terrified of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the popularity of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Fearing their potential defeat, they are not only engaging in nonsensical prattle but also joining forces with foreign powers to continuously attempt to disrupt and destabilise India's democratic system from behind the scenes."

"People of India are with PM Modi, and in the upcoming UP Assembly elections, the BJP will secure a massive majority. Additionally, in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, under the leadership of PM Modi, we will form a government with a thumping majority," he added.

Earlier this week, BJP National President Nitin Nabin, while addressing a gathering in Patna, accused Rahul Gandhi of acting as a "pawn of foreign toolkit gang" and working against the interests of the country.

He also alleged that the Congress was unable to accept the progress India had made under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and was consequently attempting to undermine the country's development.