Durga Puja: President Murmu Greets Nation, Highlights Women's Respect

President Droupadi Murmu extended heartfelt greetings to citizens across the nation and abroad on the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja, highlighting the festival as a celebration of India's spiritual heritage and an occasion to reaffirm respect and reverence for women.

On the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all Indians residing in the country and abroad. - President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 19, 2026

In an infographic shared on X, the President conveyed her warm wishes, noting that the festival unites people across communities and showcases the country's rich cultural tapestry.

"On the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all Indians residing in the country and abroad," President Murmu stated.

Spiritual Significance and Cultural Unity

Emphasising the spiritual significance of the festival, the President said that Maa Durga's triumph over the demon Mahishasura serves as an eternal source of inspiration.

"The festival of Durga Puja reflects India's rich spiritual heritage. The victory of Maa Durga over Mahishasura is an inspiring example of the triumph of divine forces over evil. Maa Durga is worshipped as the deity who blesses people with wisdom to work for the well-being of others," she said.

"The festival of Durga Puja brings Indians together. The celebrations beautifully showcase our traditions, lifestyle, art and culture."

A Call to Honour Women's Strength

President Murmu also highlighted that Durga Puja honours female power and urged people to translate devotion into everyday respect for women.

"Durga Puja reflects our tradition of revering the strength of women. We can express our true devotion to Maa Durga by ensuring respect for women in every aspect of personal and social lives," she emphasised.

Concluding her message with prayers for the country's progress and the welfare of its people, President Murmu said, "I pray that the blessings of Maa Durga bring happiness and prosperity to all citizens and that our nation continues on the path of rapid development."

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur.

Hindu mythology holds that the goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees.

Durga Puja culminates on Vijayadashami (Dussehra), which falls on the tenth day of the festival and celebrates the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura.

(ANI)

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