Telangana: 15 Injured As TGRTC Bus Collides With Truck In Rangareddy

Around 15 passengers sustained injuries in an accident involving a TGRTC bus and a truck near Batasingaram village, under Abdullapurmet Police Station limits in Rangareddy district, police said. According to the Abdullapurmet police, the bus was heading to Hyderabad from Khammam.

Investigation Underway

Following the collision, the injured passengers were shifted to Vanasthalipuram Area Hospital for treatment. Police are currently investigating the matter.

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