Lakme Fashion Week 2026: Aneet Padda Closes Show For Amit Aggarwal

The Delhi edition of Lakme Fashion Week 2026 has come to an end on Sunday night, with 'Saiyaara' fame Aneet Padda walking the ramp for ace designer Amit Aggarwal. Aneet brought a cool, quirky Gen Z vibe to the runway as she showcased Amit's exquisite collection.

Amit Aggarwal's '5PM Glam Reset' Collection

The showcase captured the transition from day to evening wear, featuring structured silhouettes, expressive colours, rich textures and glamorous designs. Of course, it had Amit's signature metallic pleating.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amit Aggarwal (@amitaggarwalofficial)

This collection beautifully interprets the '5PM Glam Reset', mapping out a fluid transition from the rigorous structure of the workday to the sheer freedom of after-hours expression. Speaking about his collection and closing the Lakme Fashion Week, Amit told ANI, " I think how a working professional moves from a 9 to 5 and then from a 5 to 9. And I think in those conversations I think revealed such wonderful revelations about our own life. Like beyond 5 we literally feel like free birds who want to be a version of ourselves that's truly akin to who we are. And I think I'm really happy with the fact that LackmE supported that vision and said let's bring it up with great product, great makeup because I think that's an integral part of how you feel post 5 pm."

Aneet Padda's Runway Look

Aneet's outfit featured a striped shirt that she paired with a metallic corset and wide-leg purple trousers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amit Aggarwal (@amitaggarwalofficial)

On The Work Front

Meanwhile, on the film front, Aneet was recently featured in Hunkkaar: The Roar series, which revolves around a 17-year-old girl who accuses a mighty godman of sexual assault. She will next be seen in Maddock Films' 'Shakti Shalini'. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)