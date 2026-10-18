Haryana CM To Omar Abdullah: Altercation A Parking Dispute, Not Assault

Haryana CM Responds, Calls Altercation a 'Parking Dispute'

Responding directly to concerns raised by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah regarding an altercation in Haryana, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini declared that the safety of every citizen and visitor in the state remains his government's top priority. Clarifying the details of the incident, CM Saini revealed that prompt action was taken by the state police following an investigation, which established that the incident stemmed from a localised parking dispute between two drivers rather than a targeted assault.

In a post on X, Saini assured that law enforcement acted swiftly once the matter was reported. "The safety of every citizen and every person visiting the state is our utmost priority. Shri @OmarAbdullah ji, in this matter, immediate action has been ensured by the Haryana Police. The police investigation has revealed that this altercation occurred merely over a parking dispute between two vehicle drivers. An FIR has been registered in the case, and both accused individuals have been arrested. Further legal proceedings in the matter are underway." - Nayab Saini (@NayabSainiBJP) October 18, 2026

Political Exchange and Police Action

The exchange between the two chief ministers comes after an altercation involving individuals from Jammu and Kashmir in Haryana prompted concerns regarding the safety of visitors and students from the Union Territory. With the Haryana Police stepping in to register a First Information Report (FIR) and apprehend both accused drivers, state officials reaffirmed that strict legal measures are being pursued to maintain law and order and reassure cross-state travellers and residents.

CM Abdullah had earlier said, "This unfortunate incident should never have taken place. I hope the Haryana government led by @NayabSainiBJP ji & @police_haryana catch the culprits & take action to ensure these things don't happen again." - Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 18, 2026

Conflicting Accounts of the Incident

The incident took place on the Delhi to Srinagar route near Kurukshetra, where the bus was attacked by a group of people when it had stopped for a break in Nilokheri, past Karnal. National Conference Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar alleged the attack was a hate crime and demanded action against the perpetrators. Dar claimed that stones and bricks were pelted at a bus and one elderly Kashmiri man was injured in the attack.

"Stones and bricks were pelted at a Kashmir bus (JK number), on the Delhi to Srinagar route, near Kurukshetra, Haryana, in an alleged hate crime. One elderly Kashmiri man was injured in the attack; families left helpless and terrified. We condemn the murderous attack on innocent people and demand action against the perpetrators. Requesting @police_haryana to take cognisance of the event, identify the culprits and take action." - Imran Nabi Dar (@ImranNDar) October 18, 2026

Driver Alleges Targeted Hate Attack

According to the driver, the attackers broke a window of the bus. The bus has since reached Jammu and is on its way to Srinagar.

Speaking to ANI, the driver recounted the incident.“I was travelling from Delhi towards Srinagar, and we stopped for dinner at Hotel Divine Star in Nilokheri, Haryana, past Karnal. Some youths were already sitting in the parking area in a car with a Haryana registration number. Barely a minute after I parked, one of them shouted at me, 'Hey terrorist, move this vehicle out of here!' he said.

“When I asked what the issue was, he shouted, 'Move the vehicle immediately! It won't be parked here, we won't allow it. A J & K vehicle will not come here.' He then struck the front windshield, barged inside the bus, and started assaulting me. There was no prior dispute or conversation at all. He targeted the vehicle solely because of its J & K registration,” the driver alleged.

He further alleged that the attacker broke off the rear number plate and took it away, asserting that Jammu and Kashmir vehicles would not be allowed in Haryana.“This is sheer hooliganism (gundagardi). God forbid, if most passengers hadn't deboarded, lives could have been lost. They kept threatening us, saying, 'We will shoot you, we will set the bus on fire.' We want justice. This kind of hooliganism must stop,” he said.

“We all travel on these roads, their vehicles come to our side as well. Such incidents only ruin the atmosphere on both sides,” he added.

The driver said there were 35 passengers on board the 40-seater sleeper bus, and around 80 per cent of them had stepped out for dinner when the attack took place. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)