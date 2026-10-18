Petrol, Diesel Prices On October 19: Check New Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata
|CITY
|PETROL (Rs/per litre)
|DIESEL (Rs/per litre)
|NEW DELHI
|Rs 102.12
|Rs 95.20
|MUMBAI
|Rs 111.18
|Rs 97.83
|CHENNAI
|Rs 107.77
|Rs 99.55
|KOLKATA
|Rs 113.47
|Rs 99.82
|HYDERABAD
|Rs 115.69
|Rs 103.82
|BENGALURU
|Rs 110.93
|Rs 98.80
Why Do Petrol And Diesel Prices Differ Across Cities?
The price motorists pay for petrol and diesel depends on several factors, with state-level taxes, particularly Value Added Tax (VAT), playing a major role. Transportation costs and dealer commissions also contribute to differences in retail prices across regions.
Petrol and diesel remain outside the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, allowing states to levy their respective taxes. As a result, the same fuel can cost significantly more in one state than in another.
International crude oil prices and fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate are other key factors influencing fuel costs. Since India imports a substantial portion of its crude oil requirements, changes in global oil prices and the domestic currency's value can affect the cost of petroleum products.
According to Indian Oil, prices may also vary slightly between individual fuel stations within the same city or sales area, depending on local factors.
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