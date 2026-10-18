Bengaluru Traffic Alert: Trucks, Tourist Buses May Face New Time Curbs Here's What We Know

With traffic congestion worsening across Bengaluru, particularly during weekends, festivals and peak commuting hours, the city traffic police are considering time-based restrictions on heavy goods vehicles and private buses operating under All India Tourist Permits (AITP).

The proposed measures are aimed at reducing bottlenecks on busy roads and improving traffic flow, especially during periods of heavy movement. Authorities are examining whether different categories of vehicles should be permitted to enter or operate within city limits only during designated hours.

Heavy vehicles may face daytime restrictions

Under the proposal, heavy goods vehicles could be restricted from moving within Bengaluru during peak hours and allowed to operate during less congested periods. One option under discussion is to prohibit heavy goods vehicles from entering the city between 7 am and 10 pm.

Medium-sized goods vehicles may also face time-based restrictions, while the movement of slow-moving vehicles, including earthmovers and construction equipment, could be regulated separately.

The objective is to prevent large and slow-moving vehicles from adding to congestion on major arterial roads, particularly when traffic volumes are already high.

AITP buses also under scrutiny

Private buses operating with All India Tourist Permits are another category being considered for restrictions. These buses frequently travel into Bengaluru from neighbouring states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra.

Traffic officials are examining a proposal to restrict their entry into the city during busy daytime hours. A possible restriction window discussed for these buses is between 8 am and 9 pm, although the final timings and operational details remain subject to further discussions.

Authorities are also considering separate schedules for different vehicle categories instead of imposing a uniform restriction on all commercial vehicles.

Festive traffic adds to Bengaluru's congestion woes

Traffic congestion has become a recurring concern in Bengaluru, with weekend travel and festive-season movement placing additional pressure on the city's roads. Rainfall, waterlogging, potholes and road-related disruptions can further slow traffic and lead to long delays.

During the festive period, large numbers of residents travel to their hometowns, while private and public buses add to the volume of vehicles on key routes. Traffic police have said they deploy additional personnel and coordinate with civic authorities to manage congestion during such periods.

Officials are exploring measures that could help distribute vehicle movement more efficiently throughout the day and reduce conflicts between heavy vehicles and regular commuters.

Final guidelines awaited

The traffic police have held discussions with the relevant transport associations and are working on the proposed framework. The restrictions are expected to be finalised after consultations, with the authorities examining suitable operating hours for each category of vehicle.

The measures are part of a broader effort to address Bengaluru's growing traffic challenges. Until an official notification is issued, commuters and transport operators should treat the proposed timings as tentative rather than as implemented restrictions.