CRWV, NBIS, IREN Bounce Overnight After Brutal Week - But Industry Execs Reportedly See Only A Few Neocloud Survivors



Industry executives expect just seven to 10 of hundreds of neocloud operators to survive, according to The Information.

Nscale faces investor resistance to its proposed $30 billion IPO valuation. Retail sentiment toward CoreWeave, Nebius and IREN turned 'extremely bullish' by Sunday.

Shares of neocloud operators rose over the weekend after a week in the market driven by concerns over the sustainability of their business models and macro triggers such as a higher-than-expected inflation reading.

CoreWeave (CRWV) stock rose 2.6% in overnight trading late Sunday, while Nebius (NBIS) rose 3.8% and IREN gained 3.3%.

CoreWeave shares fell over 20% from Monday through Wednesday, before gaining 6% on Thursday on support from Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang. The slide mirrored declines across the neocloud sector, including Nebius NBIS and IREN.

Investor sentiment toward AI infrastructure stocks, spanning semiconductor makers and cloud providers, has weakened amid higher financing costs and growing doubts about how quickly the technology will deliver returns.

Industry executives expect only seven to 10 of hundreds of neoclouds to survive, with Nvidia supporting them through easier credit terms, site selection, and $20 billion in leases, according to a report in The Information published Sunday.

Nscale Faces Pushback Over IPO Valuation

The selloff has spread to other parts of the market. Data center operator and cloud firm Nscale is reportedly facing opposition to the $30 billion valuation it seeks for its IPO, Bloomberg reported Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A group of investors has recently urged that a valuation in the $16 billion to $19 billion range would be more likely to appeal to buyers. The report came after Microsoft, one of the company's biggest customers, pulled out of a UK data center deal after the site faced delays due to power constraints.

CoreWeave's Bond Price Plunge Triggers Rout

Bloomberg reported last Wednesday that CoreWeave's unsecured debt due in 2032 fell below 80 cents on the dollar, a level widely seen as the threshold for financial strain. Meanwhile, research firm Gartner issued a report saying it expects 80% of neocloud operators to not survive by 2030, sparking panic across the sector.

Tech investor Chamath Palihapitiya, founder of investment firm Social Capital, called out CoreWeave's soaring yields on X late Tuesday. Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk responded,“yikes.”

CoreWeave's CEO Mike Intrator reportedly told staff the market is acting“irrationally” and that he remains confident in the AI cloud company's business model, with several analysts supporting that view.

Retail View On Neocloud Stocks

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for CRWV, NBIS and IREN climbed sharply over the past week and was 'extremely bullish' as of late Sunday.

The market may be overstating CoreWeave's debt and financing risks while overlooking its sizable backlog, operating scale and customer prepayments on roughly 70% of recent deals, a retail trader said.

“Does CRWV have debt? Absolutely. Is the capital structure something to watch closely? Absolutely. But there's a big difference between 'highly leveraged' and 'business is failing.' Jensen Huang says CRWV's cost of capital is actually decreasing, Cantor calls this one of the best entry opportunities, and now Truist is pushing back on the financing panic,” they said.

Among the neocloud group, traders seemed most optimistic about Nebius.“$NBIS All should be good! I will double my position now. As I said before, I believe this will recover faster than any other beaten-down AI stock. The FUD is way overdone,” a trader posted.

Year to date, CRWV is now down 14.3%, while IREN is down 28.5%. NBIS is up 98%.

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