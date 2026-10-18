Thebestreputation Launches The Best Presence, An Executive And Personal Branding Division

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Williamsburg, United States, Oct. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TheBestReputation (TBR), a full-service reputation management firm, today announced the launch of its executive and personal branding division, The Best Presence. The new practice is designed to help executives,and industry channels.









The division expands TBR's work beyond reputation protection and repair by giving clients a proactive framework for building a credible, consistent public presence. Each engagement begins with personal brand strategy and positioning, then translates that strategy into aligned messaging, visual direction, digital profiles, content, and media outreach.

Services include executive positioning and messaging, biography development, professional headshot and visual identity direction, website and digital presence management, thought leadership and content development, social media profile management, and media and public relations support. Engagements are tailored to the individual client and designed to create consistency across the channels that shape professional reputation.

The Branding Division also works alongside TBR's existing reputation management services. This integrated structure gives clients one team responsible for developing their brand and protecting it over time.

"An executive's reputation is being shaped every day, not only when a problem arises," said Chris Hinman, owner of The Best Reputation. "Our new division gives clients a structured way to define their positioning, communicate their expertise, and build credibility over time. It also brings brand development and reputation protection together under one coordinated strategy."

About The Best Presence

The Best Presence is a premier executive and corporate branding agency specializing in building credibility, visibility, and influence for business leaders and organizations. As a specialized division of TheBestReputation.com, The Best Presence combines strategic brand positioning, public relations, media placements, thought leadership, and digital authority to establish a powerful and lasting professional presence. By aligning media exposure, search visibility, and reputation-building strategies, The Best Presence helps executives and companies strengthen their public image, earn industry recognition, and become trusted authorities in their respective fields.





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The Executive and Personal Branding Division is available now to new and existing TBR clients. For more information, visit