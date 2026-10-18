Intelligent Scopes Unveils The ISC 100: The Solution Enabling Urology AI To Work Beside Any Cystoscopy Tower - No Replacement, No Rewiring, No Cloud

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Compact edge platform brings ISC's AI software to the point of care on NVIDIA Jetson; first software device, CystoSmartTM, cleared in Brazil and Singapore

ISC 100 by Intelligent Scopes Corp









CystoSmart running on the ISC 100: Urology Al that works beside any cystoscopy tower

SINGAPORE and SÃO PAULO and LONDON, Oct. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Scopes Corp (ISC), a subsidiary of Claritas HealthTech Ltd., today unveiled the ISC 100, a self-contained high-performance edge computing appliance built for the urology clinic. The ISC 100 sits alongside a hospital's existing cystoscopy equipment as a second screen, so departments can add ISC-developed software without replacing, modifying or re-validating the tower they already own.

Hospitals that want AI in endoscopy usually face two options: buy a new video system or wait for an integration project with their existing vendor. The ISC 100 removes that trade-off. It can accept a feed from the tower's existing video output, process it on the device (using the specific ISC AI software device installed on the ISC 100), and display the result on its own fold-up screen. It does not sit in the video path to the primary monitor, so the clinician's existing view is untouched.

“Every cystoscopy suite already has a tower. We did not want to ask anyone to replace it, rewire it or wait for an IT project,” said Chetan Baxi, Chief Executive Officer of Intelligent Scopes.“The ISC 100 goes next to it, connects, and runs. Software is what we build. The ISC 100 is simply the fastest way to get it into the room. It installs the way a monitor does: plug it in and switch it on. Keeping inference on the device was a design decision, not a constraint. The endoscopy video is processed where it is captured. That keeps latency low and keeps the patient video inside the hospital.”

The ISC 100 at a glance



Edge high-performance compute: built on the NVIDIA Jetson Orin platform, running ISC software devices (SaMD, CADe, CADx) entirely on the device - no cloud connection required.

Plug-and-play installation: two connections - the tower's existing video output and power. No IT integration, no network connection and no changes to the tower.

Dual recording: captures both the original endoscopy feed and the processed view, device encrypted. In the case of CystoSmartTM, captures both original cystoscopy feed and the processed CystoSmartTM view.

Integrated display: 5.5-inch AMOLED touchscreen on a fold-flat hinge.

Second-screen deployment: works alongside the existing tower; the primary display chain is not modified. Multi-application platform: designed to host additional ISC software devices as each completes regulatory review.

“The ISC 100 has been designed to integrate seamlessly into existing cystoscopy suites, working alongside the towers and equipment that clinicians already use every day,” said Dr Rajesh Nair, Chief Medical Officer of Intelligent Scopes.“Its compact, portable form factor allows rapid deployment across different clinical settings, while its manufacturer-agnostic design means hospitals are not tied to a specific endoscopy vendor.”

Software first, hardware optional

ISC is a software company. The ISC 100 is a deployment option, not a requirement: ISC software products and devices are hardware-independent and are designed to run on other qualified platforms, including partner endoscopy systems.

Regulatory status

The first software device on the ISC 100 is CystoSmartTM, ISC's computer-aided detection software for white-light diagnostic cystoscopy. CystoSmartTM is currently cleared in Brazil (ANVISA) and Singapore (HSA). FDA De Novo, CE, UKCA and TGA are pending.

Availability

The ISC 100 with CystoSmart is available for order in Brazil and Singapore. In the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom and Australia, ISC is accepting non-binding registrations of interest from urology departments and distribution partners; supply will follow authorisation in each market. To register interest, visit .

About Intelligent Scopes Corp

Intelligent Scopes Corp, subsidiary of Claritas HealthTech, leads global deployment of endoscopic solutions. The company provides state-of-the-art image processing and enhancement software medical devices and AI diagnostic tools for the fields of urology and gastroenterology. The company focuses on image processing, image enhancement, AI diagnostic tools, and robotic guidance systems for endoscopy procedures to improve detection rates, reduce unnecessary biopsies and enhance patient outcomes.

Media contact

For enquiries, please contact:

Devika Dutt

COO, Intelligent Scopes Corp

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CystoSmart and ISC 100 are trademarks of Intelligent Scopes Corp. NVIDIA and Jetson are trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at