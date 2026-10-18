Ensono Appoints Ayush Mittal As Senior Vice President And Managing Director, India

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PUNE, India and DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensono, a leading provider of managed services and technology solutions, has appointed. In his new role, Ayush will be responsible for advancing Ensono's growth strategy in India, strengthening delivery excellence, expanding strategic capabilities and fostering a high-performance culture to support the company's clients globally.

With extensive experience in technology services and business transformation, Ayush brings extensive expertise across cloud, infrastructure, applications, data and AI. He has led large global teams, scaled delivery capabilities and driven enterprise transformation initiatives across complex technology environments.

Prior to joining Ensono, Ayush served as Senior Vice President and Services Business Unit Head at Trianz, where he helped clients accelerate AI-led digital transformation. He previously held senior leadership roles at DXC Technology, managing Global Infrastructure Services portfolio and driving large-scale transformation and innovation-led operating models. Earlier, he held leadership positions at Accenture and Wipro, contributing to the growth of global cloud, infrastructure and technology transformation capabilities.

“I am delighted to welcome Ayush Mittal as Managing Director for India. India is a strategically important market for Ensono, and I am confident that Ayush's leadership, industry experience and technical expertise will strengthen our position in the region. His appointment will help further establish India as a key technology hub for attracting talent and supporting clients globally. I look forward to partnering closely with Ayush as we accelerate our growth agenda and continue building a culture of innovation, collaboration and excellence.,” Jon Clyne, Chief Operating Officer, Ensono

Commenting on his appointment, Ayush Mittal, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, India, Ensono, said,“I am excited to join Ensono at an important stage in its growth journey. India has a critical role to play in enabling our global delivery, technology capabilities and innovation agenda. I look forward to working with our teams, clients and partners to accelerate transformation, strengthen our capabilities and build an organisation that delivers sustained value for our clients.”

Known for his people-first leadership style, Ayush brings a strong focus on talent development, innovation and building future-ready workforce. At Ensono, he will lead the agenda to further strengthen India's role as a strategic technology, delivery and innovation hub, supporting the company's global growth priorities for long-term client impact.

About Ensono

Ensono is an expert technology advisor, innovation partner and managed service provider. As a relentless ally, we specialize in helping enterprise clients transform their organization, innovate new and disruptive technologies, and optimize their IT operations to achieve better business outcomes. Our dedicated team works across hybrid environments with services that span consulting, mainframe and application modernization, public cloud migration and cloud-native development. With certified experts in Azure and recognized as Microsoft Datacenter Transformation Partner of the Year, Ensono has over 4,200 associates globally and is headquartered in greater Chicago. In India, the company has presence through offices in Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru.

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