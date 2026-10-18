Delhi-NCR Feels Early Winter Chill, Air Quality Likely To Slip Into Poor Category

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) People in Delhi-NCR have begun experiencing a slight chill in the morning and evening as winter approaches following the withdrawal of the monsoon from North India. Meanwhile, the national capital's air quality is likely to deteriorate to the poor category for the first time this season on Monday.

Weather conditions have returned to normal across several northern states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, with temperatures gradually declining during the morning and evening hours following a prolonged spell of rain.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi is likely to witness mainly clear skies and dry weather over the coming days, with no rainfall forecast for the next week. The minimum temperature is expected to remain between 18 and 20 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is likely to range between 31 and 35 degrees Celsius.

The Safdarjung Meteorological Centre recorded a maximum temperature of 31.7 degrees Celsius in Delhi on October 18, slightly below the seasonal average. The minimum temperature stood at 18.6 degrees Celsius. On Monday, the minimum temperature is expected to hover around 18 to 19 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has indicated that clear weather conditions are likely to prevail across North India from October 18 to 24. Temperatures in Delhi-NCR and neighbouring states, including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Bihar and Rajasthan, may remain up to two degrees above normal in some areas.

While mornings and evenings are expected to become progressively cooler, the region is unlikely to experience intense winter conditions immediately. Meteorological conditions are expected to remain largely dry, with a gradual transition towards winter in the coming weeks.

However, the absence of rainfall and relatively stagnant winds could aggravate air pollution in Delhi-NCR. With little precipitation to wash away pollutants, emissions from vehicles, construction activities and other sources may continue to accumulate, prolonging poor air quality.

The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 187 on Sunday, placing it in the upper end of the moderate category. However, 22 monitoring locations across the city recorded poor air quality, indicating that pollution levels were already elevated in several areas.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi is expected to deteriorate to the poor category for the first time this season by Monday.

Meanwhile, the IMD has forecast an extended spell of rainfall across southern peninsular India, with heavy showers likely in several states and union territories through October 23.

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep are expected to receive rainfall over the coming days. Isolated heavy showers are likely in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during the week, while Kerala, Mahe and south interior Karnataka may experience heavy rainfall through October 23.

Heavy rainfall has also been forecast in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on Sunday.

The contrasting weather patterns highlight the seasonal transition underway across the country, with northern India experiencing predominantly dry conditions while several southern regions continue to receive rainfall.

Meanwhile, concerns have emerged over the possible influence of El Niño on the upcoming winter season. Meteorologists have indicated that changes in Pacific Ocean temperatures could influence weather patterns across India, although the extent of their impact on winter temperatures and rainfall remains uncertain.

El Niño conditions have previously been associated with changes in India's monsoon patterns, with several regions experiencing below-normal rainfall during some affected seasons. However, its effects vary from year to year and across different parts of the country.