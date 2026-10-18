Burn Social Evils Along With Ravan Effigy On Vijayadashami, Says CM Yogi

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Oct 19 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Maha Navami and Vijayadashami, urging them to pledge to eliminate social evils alongside the symbolic burning of Ravan, which represents ego, injustice, discrimination and negativity.

The Chief Minister called upon people to collectively work towards eradicating problems such as substance abuse, domestic discord, caste-based discrimination and the dowry system, emphasising that the creation of a safe and harmonious society requires both administrative efforts and active public participation.

In his message, CM Yogi said, "Heartfelt greetings to you all on the occasion of Maha Navami, the culmination of Sharadiya Navratri, the grand festival celebrating creation through divine power, and best wishes for Vijayadashami. The immense valour of Goddess Durga and the righteous life of Lord Shri Ram inspire us to resist injustice, uphold the dignity of women, and fulfil our duties."

"No matter how powerful the unjust or the unrighteous may be, truth and righteousness (Dharma) ultimately prevail. Vijayadashami stands as a symbol of this eternal truth," he said.

Highlighting the values reflected in the life of Lord Shri Ram, the Chief Minister said Sanatan culture teaches people to remain humble and respect knowledge even in moments of victory. He cited the example of Lord Ram seeking wisdom from Ravan and choosing his birthplace, Ayodhya, over the prosperity of Lanka to underline the importance of humility, righteousness and devotion to one's motherland.

"His profound words, 'Janani Janmabhumishcha Swargadapi Gariyasi' (One's mother and motherland are even greater than heaven itself), serve as an enduring inspiration for love and devotion toward one's mother and motherland," he said.

The Chief Minister further noted that the message of Vijayadashami extends beyond the victory of good over evil and encompasses values such as self-restraint, equality, courage and a sense of duty.

"The life of Lord Shri Ram embodies social harmony and unity. Whether it is the staging of 'Ramlila' or the audiences who gather to witness it, people participate in these celebrations with great enthusiasm, transcending all forms of discrimination," the Chief Minister said.

"The ideals embodied in the saga of Lord Shri Ram are not confined to India alone; they have become woven into the cultural traditions of many nations across the world. These ideals truly hold significance only when they are reflected in our own conduct and in the way we govern," he added.

Linking Lord Ram's ideals to his government's approach to governance, CM Yogi said maintaining the rule of law and ensuring public safety remained among its top priorities.

"Decisive steps have been taken to foster a fear-free environment by initiating stringent action against the mafia and organised crime. Housing for the poor has been constructed on land reclaimed from the clutches of the mafia," CM Yogi said.

The Chief Minister also referred to plans to construct houses for poor families on land freed from mafia control in the Kasari-Masari area of Prayagraj. He said the area would be developed as 'Shrikrishnapuri' and asserted that the government's zero-tolerance policy towards criminals had helped reinforce public confidence in the rule of law while creating conditions favourable for investment, industry and development.

Emphasising the importance of public involvement in addressing social problems, the Chief Minister urged people to use the occasion of Vijayadashami to reflect on their responsibilities towards their families and society.

"Building a safe and harmonious society requires not only the efforts of the administration but also the active participation of the public. I urge you, this Vijayadashami, alongside the symbolic burning of the 'Ravan' of ego, injustice, discrimination, and negativity, to also take a pledge to rid society of social evils such as substance abuse, domestic discord, caste-based discrimination, and the dowry system," he said.

"If someone around you is struggling with an addiction, do not shun them; instead, offer them support and empathy, and encourage them to embrace a healthy life. It is only through collective resolve and public participation that the vision of healthy families, a strong society, and a prosperous Uttar Pradesh can be realised," he added.