Jailer 2 Box Office Day 4: Rajinikanth's Film Crosses Rs 400 Crore, Sets New Record

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 is making waves at the box office, crossing the Rs 400 crore mark in just four days. The film has also set a new weekend collection record in South Indian cinema.

Superstar Rajinikanth recently hit the screens with Jailer 2. Nelson Dilipkumar directed this movie. Ramya Krishnan plays the female lead opposite him. SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, and Mirnaa play key roles. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Hrithik Roshan, and Vijay Sethupathi make special guest appearances. Kalanithi Maran produced the film under his Sun Pictures banner. The makers released it this Thursday as a Dussehra special. They made this sequel following the massive success of Jailer three years ago. The movie carries huge expectations and is currently shaking up the box office.

Rajinikanth is going on an absolute rampage at the box office with Jailer 2. The superstar proves his true stamina when he gets the right script. The film crossed the 400 crore mark in a mere four days. It collected Rs 55.85 crore net in India on its fourth day. The Tamil version brought in around Rs 40 crore, while the Telugu version earned Rs 9.50 crore. Overseas markets contributed another Rs 40 crore on the same day. The movie minted a massive Rs 424.25 crore gross worldwide in four days. Overseas collections stand at Rs 190 crore, while India gross touched Rs 234.25 crore. The overseas numbers are giving tough competition to the domestic collections. This clearly shows the sheer madness of Rajini mania abroad.

The makers spent around Rs 300 crore to produce Jailer 2. They locked the theatrical business at Rs 300 crore. The film needs to collect Rs 600 crore gross to achieve hit status. It already crossed the 400 crore mark in its very first weekend. The movie will easily enter the safe zone this week. Distributors will see pure profits after that. Trade circles expect the film to touch the magical 1000 crore mark at this speed. No Tamil film has ever reached the 1000 crore milestone so far. Trade experts predict that Jailer 2 will break this ultimate record very soon.