UAE Offers Condolences To Saudi Arabia Over Death Of Two Officers In Helicopter Crash

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments since the US-Iran war started on February 28]

The UAE has expressed its condolences to Saudi Arabia following a reconnaissance helicopter crash in the Najran region that killed two officers from the Kingdom's Ministry of National Guard.

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In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the two officers, and to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its people over this tragedy.

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