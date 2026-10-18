QNA Holds Training Course On Graphic Design And Visual Identity Development

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar News Agency (QNA) is holding a three-day training course on graphic design as part of the 2026 training programme of the QNA Training Center, with the participation of agency staff and employees of government entities.

The course aims to enhance participants' design skills and creative and artistic capabilities, enabling them to use modern design tools and techniques to produce professional visual content that serves media work and meets the demands of the digital environment.

Led by graphic designer Aws Khalil, the course covers advanced design principles and visual identity development. Topics include a review of fundamental design principles, the differences between traditional and advanced design approaches, and the development of visual identities. Participants also analyse successful brand identities and take part in a practical workshop to develop a visual identity for a hypothetical project, applying the concepts and skills covered in the course.

Another module focuses on the advanced use of design software, including Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop and InDesign, as well as advanced image compositing and editing techniques, infographic and interactive content design, and the use of layers, filters and advanced effects. The programme also includes a workshop on creating a professional multimedia advertisement.

The course further explores contemporary graphic design trends, including minimalist design, 3D design and animation, as well as digital content creation for social media platforms and the integration of design with media content. It also addresses design project management and client relations, with the training programme scheduled to culminate in a final project involving the development of a comprehensive media campaign.

The course is part of QNA's efforts, through its Training Center, to develop professional and creative skills, strengthen technical capabilities in design, and keep pace with the latest trends in visual and media content production. These efforts aim to enhance the quality of media outputs and promote the use of modern design tools in media work.

Adobe Illustrator Photoshop InDesign