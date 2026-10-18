Snoonu, Moq Introduce Qatar's First Mall-To-Doorstep Delivery Service

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Snoonu and Mall of Qatar (MoQ) are expanding their strategic partnership with a new mall-to-doorstep delivery service, giving shoppers the freedom to enjoy their visit without carrying their purchases.

Powered by Snoosend, Snoonu's on-demand delivery solution, the service allows customers to arrange the collection and delivery of their purchases from participating stores at Mall of Qatar directly to their preferred destination.

Shoppers can continue exploring the mall's retail, dining and entertainment offerings without carrying their shopping bags throughout their visit or transport them home, making their shopping journey more comfortable and seamless.

The initiative combines Mall of Qatar's diverse retail offering with Snoonu's technology-enabled delivery capabilities, introducing a practical service that connects in-store shopping with doorstep delivery. For participating retailers, it provides an additional way to serve customers without establishing their own delivery infrastructure.

The initiative also reflects the changing relationship between physical retail and digital services, demonstrating how technology can complement the in-person shopping experience rather than replace it. By connecting purchases made at the mall with convenient doorstep delivery, Snoonu and Mall of Qatar aim to create a more integrated retail journey that extends beyond the shopping floor, further supporting Mall of Qatar's commitment to service excellence at every stage of the customer journey.

Hamad al-Hajri, founder and CEO of Snoonu, said:“Through Snoosend, we are making the shopping experience more convenient and flexible, while creating new opportunities for retailers to connect with and serve their customers. This collaboration is another step in our commitment to developing practical, customer-focused solutions that respond to the evolving needs of the Qatari market.”

Rony Mourani, CEO of Mall of Qatar, said:“This service gives them the freedom to continue their visit while their purchases are delivered to their preferred destination. Expanding our partnership with Snoonu allows us to introduce another practical benefit for our customers and support our retailers with an additional delivery option.

Snoonu Mall of Qatar Snoosend