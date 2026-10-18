Chairman Of ROLACC Board Of Trustees Meets Uruguay's FM

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Center (ROLACC), Dr Ali bin Fetais al-Marri, met with the Uruguay's Foreign Minister, Mario Lubetkin, in the capital, Montevideo.

HE Dr al-Marri also met with the Intendant of Montevideo, Mario Bergara, and the Mayor of Punta del Este, Javier Carballal.

The meetings reviewed co-operation between the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Center and Uruguay, with the aim of strengthening regional and international efforts to combat corruption.

Uruguay holds the chairmanship this year of the Group of 77 and China and the Southern Common Market (Mercosur), which comprises Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay. It also chairs the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), which comprises 33 countries

ROLACC CELAC