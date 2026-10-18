Shura Council Bureau Holds Meeting
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Bureau of the Shura Council held a meeting Sunday, chaired by His Excellency the Speaker Hassan bin Abdullah al Ghanem. The first meeting of the second ordinary session of the second legislative term, corresponding to the 55th annual session of the Shura Council, addressed a number of items on the agenda and approved the agenda for the Council's next session.Shura Council second legislative term
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