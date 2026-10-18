Qatar Participates In 30Th GCC Ministerial Committee Meeting On Post And Telecommunications

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The State of Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), participated in the 30th Meeting of the GCC Ministerial Committee for Post and Telecommunications, held in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Qatar's delegation was led by His Excellency the Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammed bin Ali al-Mannai, alongside ministers responsible for the postal and telecommunications sectors across GCC member states.

The meeting reviewed and approved the agenda items and recommendations submitted by the 32nd Meeting of the GCC Committee of Undersecretaries of Post and Telecommunications Ministries, held on September 27, 2026. These covered telecommunications legislation and regulation, Internet-based applications and services, roaming, space-related matters, and postal services. The Committee also reviewed progress on the telecommunications sector action plan, sector performance indicators, and recent developments in international co-operation in related fields.

In his address, HE the Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammed bin Ali al-Mannai emphasised the importance of continued co-ordination and co-operation among GCC member states in the postal and telecommunications sectors, particularly as rapid technological advances create new demands for regulatory frameworks, infrastructure, and service delivery. He also highlighted the value of sharing regional expertise and advancing joint initiatives to strengthen GCC integration and improve the quality of services provided to users.

On the sidelines of the ministerial meeting, HE Mohammed bin Ali al-Mannai held a bilateral meeting with Minister of Communications and Information Technology of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Engineer Abdullah Alswaha. The meeting reflected ongoing efforts to strengthen co-ordination between the two countries, expand bilateral co-operation in communications and information technology, and advance areas of mutual interest.

Qatar's participation reflects its commitment to strengthening GCC co-operation in the postal and telecommunications sectors, exchanging expertise and best practices, and co-ordinating regional positions in regional and international forums. These efforts aim to support the continued development of both sectors and advance the shared interests of GCC member states.

MCIT postal telecommunications sectors