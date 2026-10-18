Amiri Guard Commander Meets EU Ambassador

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Commander of the Qatar Amiri Guard, Major General Staff Mohammed bin Sultan Al Suwaidi, met Sunday with Ambassador of the European Union (EU) to the State of Qatar, Antonino Maggiore, at Barzan Camp.

The meeting addressed matters of mutual interest and ways to enhance and further develop cooperation.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Commander of the Amiri Guard and several senior officers.