Lodestar Minerals Ltd (ASX:LSR) Transition From OTCQB To OTCID
Transition from OTCQB to OTCID Perth, Oct 19, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Lodestar Minerals Limited (ASX:LSR ) (3EJ:FRA ) (LSMLF:OTCMKTS ) advises that effective 16 October 2026, its shares will transition from being quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market (OTCQB) to the OTCID Basic Market (OTCID), operated by OTC Markets Group Inc.
Lodestar's shares were quoted on OTCQB on 11 December 2025, and from commencement of US trading on 16 October 2026, the Company's securities will transition to quotation on OTCID. The transition follows the closing bid price of the Company's shares on the OTC market falling below the US$0.01 minimum required for quotation on OTCQB for a period exceeding 90 days.
LSMLF shareholders will remain the beneficial owners of underlying Lodestar shares following this transition and their rights will be unaffected by the change.
The Company's securities will continue to trade on the OTC market under the same ticker symbol and the move does not affect the Company's listing on ASX, where its securities continue to trade under the code LSR.
The Board has evaluated the merits of retaining its OTC quotation and considers it a practical mechanism for providing US investors simplified access, allowing them to trade during US hours and in USD. It also assists Lodestar to build awareness among a broader US investor base as it advances its efforts on exploration assets based in North and South America.
US investors are encouraged to consult their broker about any impact on their holdings from the transition.
About Lodestar Minerals Ltd
-p alt="Lodestar Minerals Ltd" src="https://media.abnnewswire.net/images/logos/36752en.png" />Lodestar Minerals Limited (ASX:LSM) (OTCMKTS:LSMLF) is an active critical metals, gold and base metals explorerwith projects in Australia, Chile and the United States. The Company's portfolio includes the Virgin Mountain HREE Project in the United States; the Pacifico Cu-Mo Porphyry, Los Loros Cu-Mo-Au Porphyry and Three Saints IOCG projects in Chile; and the Ned's Creek Gold and Earaheedy projects in Western Australia.
Lodestar also has exposure to lithium via its 27.5M performance rights in ORE Resources (ASX:OR3) (previously known as Future Battery Minerals, ASX-FBM) who own the Kangaroo Hills and Miriam Projects in Western Australia.
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