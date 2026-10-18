Epitome Global And IXUX Digital Announce Strategic Partnership To Accelerate ASEAN Business Transformation

Kevin Chan, CEO of Epitome Global and Richard Liew, CEO and Founder of IXUX Digital

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Epitome Global and IXUX Digital have formed a strategic partnership to explore joint opportunities across the ASEAN region.

- Kevin Chan, CEO of Epitome Global

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Epitome Global and IXUX Digital Sdn Bhd have formed a strategic partnership to explore joint opportunities across the ASEAN region focused on both digital and workforce transformation.

Combining Epitome Global's workforce intelligence and optimisation expertise with IXUX Digital's capabilities in AI-powered marketing, digital innovation and customer experience, the partnership will provide organisations with a more integrated approach to business transformation.

As businesses accelerate their adoption of AI and other emerging technologies, successful transformation increasingly depends on whether their people have the skills, capabilities and readiness to adapt. The collaboration will help organisations address both sides of this challenge - implementing new technology while building a workforce equipped to use it effectively.

The partnership will offer the following services:

.AI and digital-transformation readiness

.Workforce optimisation and skills intelligence

.Talent acquisition and internal mobility

.Leadership and succession planning

.Employee retention and capability development

.Organisational change and workforce transformation

.Customer experience and technology-enabled business growth

.AI training and workforce adoption

The partnership will initially focus on Malaysia, with the potential to extend across the ASEAN region.

Kevin Chan, CEO of Epitome Global, said,“We are delighted to collaborate with IXUX Digital. To transform successfully, businesses need more than just new technology: they also need to understand how ready their workforce is to adapt to change, and how its full potential can be realised. By combining IXUX Digital's digital strengths with Epitome Global's workforce intelligence, we can help clients to transform their technology and their people at the same time.”

Richard Liew, CEO and Founder of IXUX Digital, said,“This partnership brings together two complementary capabilities: digital innovation and workforce optimisation. It creates a more holistic, people-centric transformation journey rather than focusing solely on technology implementation. We look forward to working with Epitome Global to help organisations across Malaysia and ASEAN build more capable, adaptable and future-ready workforces.”

For more information, visit

Epitome Global

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Singapore, Epitome Global is a workforce intelligence and skills analytics company that helps organisations understand, develop and deploy talent in an AI-enabled economy. Combining data analytics, artificial intelligence and sector-specific expertise, Epitome Global supports public and private sector organisations in workforce planning, skills assessment and targeted upskilling.

With approximately 1.3 million user profiles captured to date, Epitome Global leverages human capital analytics to power dashboards and workforce decision-making for enterprises and government agencies globally. Its platforms inform decisions around talent mobility, skills development and workforce transformation at scale.

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