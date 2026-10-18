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NEXTDC Limited [ASX:NXT] Announces Its Annual General Meeting In Sydney, Australia, 20 November 2026


Date: 2026-10-18 11:15:32

(MENAFN- EQS Group)
NEXTDC Limited / Key word(s): Market Report/AGM/EGM
NEXTDC Limited [ASX:NXT] announces its Annual General Meeting in Sydney, Australia, 20 November 2026 (news with additional features)
19.10.2026 / 04:21 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
NEXTDC Limited (ASX: NXT) today announces that its Annual General Meeting will be held in Sydney, Australia on 20 November 2026. The full Notice of Meeting, which sets out the business of the meeting and how to participate, has been lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and is being sent to shareholders. A copy of the Notice of Meeting is available at NEXTDC's website at This notice is published for the information of holders of NEXTDC's A$1,100,000,000 1.75 per cent. Subordinated Convertible Notes due 2031 (ISIN XS3485473303) admitted to trading on the Vienna MTF of the Vienna Stock Exchange.
Additional features:
File: FY26 Notice of Annual General Meeting 19.10.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
Language: English
Company: NEXTDC Limited
20 Wharf Street
4000 Brisbane City
Australia
ISIN: AU000000NXT8
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
LEI Code: 529900RTERU3X7G3D672
EQS News ID: 2417596

End of News EQS News Service

2417596 19.10.2026 CET/CEST

MENAFN18102026004691010666ID1111828271


EQS Group

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