'May The Blessings Of Maa Mahagauri Brighten Everyone's Future': PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to people on the occasion of Navratri, invoking the blessings of Goddess Mahagauri and expressing hope for everyone's bright future, fame and prosperity.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote,“May the blessings of Mother Mahagauri, the goddess of sacrifice and penance, brighten everyone's future. May everyone attain fame and glory in life-this is our heartfelt wish.”

PM Modi also shared a YouTube link to the devotional bhajan titled 'Narayani Namastute' by Birendrakrishna Bhadra, highlighting the spiritual significance of the festival through devotional music.

Alongside his Navratri message, the Prime Minister shared a Sanskrit verse dedicated to Goddess Durga, highlighting the divine mother's protective power and the blessings bestowed upon devotees who remember her with devotion.

The verse read:“Those devotees who remember Goddess Durga with devotion surely experience progress and prosperity. O goddess, sovereign of the gods! You protect those who meditate upon you from all calamities-of this, there is absolutely no doubt.”

The message underlined the importance of faith, devotion and the worship of Goddess Durga during Navratri, which is celebrated across the country with prayers, fasting, devotional singing and special rituals dedicated to the nine forms of the goddess.

Goddess Mahagauri, worshipped as the eighth form of Goddess Durga, is traditionally associated with purity, peace and compassion. Devotees seek her blessings for happiness, well-being and prosperity during the auspicious festival.

As per Hindu calender, Ashtami Tithi began on October 18 and ends on the morning of October 19, when Navami Tithi begins.

Meanwhile, devotees across the country thronged prominent temples to offer prayers to Goddess Durga and seek blessings for prosperity, happiness and the well-being of their families.

Temples witnessed a steady influx of worshippers, with devotional chants, the ringing of bells and special prayers marking the auspicious occasion.

In Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, a large number of devotees visited the famous Maa Siddhidatri Devi Temple to seek the blessings of Goddess Siddhidatri, the ninth form of Goddess Durga. The temple was filled with devotees participating in traditional rituals and offering prayers on the concluding day of the nine-day festival.

Meanwhile, in the national capital, devotees visited the prominent Jhandewalan Temple on the ninth day of Shardiya Navratri to offer prayers and participate in religious rituals. The temple witnessed the presence of worshippers seeking the blessings of the goddess as the festival progressed towards its conclusion.