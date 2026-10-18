Delhi Police Ensures Smooth Ramlila Festivities With CCTV, Awareness

Following the organisation of Ramlila events in Delhi's West District, Delhi Police has deployed personnel at Ramlila Ground to ensure the smooth conduct of the festivities. Security arrangements include CCTV surveillance and public grievance redressal measures. Awareness kiosks have also been set up at Ramlila Ground to educate visitors about women's safety, cyber fraud and drug abuse, while encouraging them to report suspicious activity and seek police assistance.

West Delhi District Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhishek Gupta said Ramlila events were being organised at 41 venues in the district, with police personnel deployed to ensure the festivities proceeded smoothly.“Ramleela is being organised at 41 venues in the Western District, and our police personnel have been specially deployed to the Ramleela grounds so that the festival can go on smoothly...” Gupta told ANI. He said the district police were also conducting an awareness campaign to educate visitors about public safety concerns.“On the occasion of these festivals, the Western District Police has also run an awareness campaign. Through this, we are trying to educate the public about three main issues: crimes against women, fraud, and the growing drug addiction among the youth. We want the public to stay alert and immediately inform the police if they notice anything suspicious. Additionally, public hearings are being held every Saturday. We request everyone to share any problems or local information with the station in-charge or senior officers during these hearings...” he said.

Enhanced Security Arrangements

Tilak Nagar ACP Garima Tiwari said security arrangements had been strengthened at the venues, with CCTV cameras monitoring the premises from the entrance and exit points to the stage.“The West District Delhi Police has made strict security arrangements to ensure everyone's safety. As you can see behind me, we have installed a monitoring system connected to CCTV cameras. The entire area is covered by cameras, from the entrance and exit to the stage...” Tiwari said.

Focus on Public Awareness

She said the police were also focusing on awareness and ensuring that visitors could leave the venues safely.“In addition to security, we are focusing on four key areas of public awareness: drug abuse and addiction, women's safety, cyber fraud, and public grievances. We have made comprehensive arrangements to address these issues and are actively spreading awareness among visitors. Both male and female police personnel are deployed throughout the venue and remain on duty until everyone has safely exited the premises...” she said.

Proactive Public Engagement

Rajouri Garden ACP Sharad Chandra Nirmal said police personnel were reaching the Ramlila venues before the performances began to educate visitors on key public safety issues.“Delhi Police has established awareness kiosks at major Ramlila venues. Police personnel arrive approximately two hours before the performances begin and educate the public on four key issues... The first is drug awareness. We inform young people about the importance of staying away from drugs and explain the action being taken by the West District Police against drug-related activities,” Nirmal said.

He said the campaign also covered women's safety, cybercrime prevention and grievance redressal.“The second focus area is women's safety, while the third is cyber safety, particularly raising awareness about how people can protect themselves from cyber fraud. The fourth area is the public grievance redressal programme. The Lieutenant Governor holds a regular public hearing at our police station every Saturday...” he said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)