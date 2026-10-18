Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai Visits Durga Pandal During Navratri

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday visited the Durga Pandal at Mana Camp to offer prayers and seek blessings on the occasion of Navratri. The Chief Minister prayed for the well-being and prosperity of the people of Chhattisgarh.

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the people of Chhattisgarh. May the blessings of Mata Rani always be upon everyone. May there be happiness and prosperity in every home," Sai told reporters.

"Today, I visited the 'darbar' at Mana Camp to offer prayers and seek blessings; I prayed for the well-being and prosperity of Chhattisgarh. It was a wonderful experience," he added. The visit took place amid the ongoing Sharadiya Navratri celebrations, during which devotees across the country visit temples and offer prayers to Maa Durga. The festival holds deep religious significance for Hindus and is observed with devotion through prayers, rituals and worship.

CM Attends Shivrinarayan Mahotsav

Earlier, CM Sai on Wednesday attended the first day of the Shivrinarayan Mahotsav and participated in the Maha Aarti of the Mahanadi River, extending greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Navratri.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai described the occasion as auspicious and extended his greetings to the people on the commencement of the three-day Shivrinarayan Mahotsav and Sharadiya Navratri. "Today is a truly auspicious and significant occasion, a grand celebration. We have all gathered here for the Maha Aarti of Maa Chitrakoot Ganga. I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes for the festival. It is our good fortune to be here today. My wife, Kaushalya Sai, is also here with us. As this is also the time of Navratri, I offer my warmest greetings and best wishes for Sharadiya Navratri to everyone. May the blessings of Mata Rani always be upon all of you and upon Chhattisgarh," he said.

After the event, Sai spoke to the reporters and expressed hope that the annual festival would continue to promote the region's religious and cultural traditions. (ANI)

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