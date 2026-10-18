Navratri 2026: Peacock Green Colour Significance, Maa Siddhidhatri Puja, What To Wear!

Peacock green is associated with beauty, prosperity, harmony and spiritual growth. During Navratri, the colour holds special significance as it symbolises renewal, positivity and the balance between material and spiritual well-being. It is traditionally associated with the vibrant hues of a peacock's feathers, representing grace, elegance and divine energy.

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Goddess to Worship on Peacock Green Day

On the ninth and final day of Navratri, devotees worship Maa Siddhidhatri, the ninth form of Goddess Durga. She is revered as the goddess who bestows siddhis, or spiritual accomplishments and supernatural powers. Maa Siddhidhatri is believed to bless her devotees with wisdom, success, prosperity and spiritual fulfilment. Worshipping her is considered especially auspicious for those seeking divine blessings, inner strength and the completion of their spiritual journey.

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Significance of Peacock Green During Navratri

Peacock green represents growth, tranquillity, freshness and harmony. The colour is believed to encourage emotional balance, confidence and positive energy. Its association with nature also makes it a symbol of renewal and abundance. Wearing peacock green during Navratri is considered a beautiful way to celebrate the festival's spiritual significance and express devotion to the divine feminine.

What to Wear on Peacock Green Day

Devotees can wear peacock green sarees, salwar suits, kurtas, lehengas or other traditional outfits to mark the occasion. Men can opt for peacock green kurtas or ethnic jackets, while accessories in gold, silver or complementary shades can enhance the overall look. Those who prefer contemporary attire can choose peacock green dresses or shirts.

Puja Rituals and Offerings

Devotees can offer flowers, fruits, sweets and other traditional bhog to Maa Siddhidhatri while chanting prayers and performing aarti. Fasting and reciting Durga mantras are also common practices. The day is observed with devotion, gratitude and prayers for happiness, wisdom and prosperity.