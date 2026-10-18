Punjab Corruption: CBI Summons CM Mann's OSD In Postings, Transfers Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has intensified its probe into a corruption case involving alleged irregularities in administrative postings and transfers in Punjab, summoning key figures following digital evidence.

The ongoing inquiry stems from a case registered against six individuals, including Rajveer Ghuman, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, pursuant to directives issued by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The central agency's probe was launched in the wake of Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids targeting Nitin Goyal, which reportedly yielded chat logs implicating multiple individuals. The CBI is now summoning these individuals to join the investigation.

Bir Devender Interrogated for Hours

As part of the ongoing summons, Bir Devender appeared before central investigators. Following an intense interrogation session which began at 11:30 AM and spanned more than seven hours, Bir Devender exited the facility and briefed reporters on the proceedings.

While leaving the office, Bir Devinder stated that he was asked 60 to 70 questions, mentioning that he would be called in again, for which further notice will be issued by the CBI. Defending his cooperation with federal authorities, Devinder expressed confidence in the judicial and investigative framework and remarked that he is providing proper responses to the questions posed to him, expressing hope that justice will be served through this impartial investigation. "Regarding the allegations that were levelled, we cooperated fully with the CBI. We addressed every single question they posed to us, taking our time and providing thorough responses over the course of approximately 10 hours today. We have complete faith that justice will be served and that the central agency will conduct a fair investigation," Davinder told reporters.

CM's OSD to Reappear Before CBI

With the initial round concluding, attention now shifts back to the Chief Minister's office. Rajveer Ghumman, the OSD to CM Mann, is scheduled to reappear before the CBI on Monday for subsequent questioning. During a previous appearance, investigators subjected Ghumman to a battery of 40 queries, with further intensive questioning anticipated as the anti-corruption probe widens its net.

Meanwhile, the CBI is conducting an investigation into corruption related to postings and transfers-a case registered following orders from the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The investigation is being carried out from House No. 50, Sector 2. Currently, an FIR has been registered against six individuals, and the CBI is also summoning others whose names have surfaced during the course of the investigation. (ANI)

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