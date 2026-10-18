Abdulqader Carries Qatar Flag At Asian Para Games Opening Ceremony
The ceremony was held at Mizuho Stadium in Nagoya, with athletes from 45 countries competing across 18 sports at the Games, which run until October 24.
Jassim bin Rashid al-Buenain, Vice President of the Olympic Council of Asia for the Doha 2030 Asian Games and Secretary General of the Qatar Olympic Committee, attended the ceremony. Dr. Ahmad Abdulla al-Buenain, CEO of the Doha 2030 Asian Games Organising Committee, was also present.
Qatar has sent a 12-member delegation of male and female para-athletes competing in three sports: goalball, athletics and swimming.
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Earlier, Jassim bin Rashid al-Buenain met with Qatar's athletes and Dr. Hassan al-Ansari, Secretary-General of the Qatar Sports Federation for People with Disabilities. Al-Buenain was briefed on the preparations as he praised the athletes' efforts and determination to represent Qatar at the Asian Para Games.Abdulrahman Abdulqader Asian Para Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026
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