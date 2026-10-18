MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) hosted the Managing Operations Training (MOT) workshop, organised by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), to strengthen the professional and operational capacity of disaster response personnel and facilitate experience-sharing between national societies and the federation.

The one-week event was attended by 44 specialists who had already completed the mandatory virtual pre-courses from IFRC and 17 national societies (Qatar, UK, Tanzania, Syria, Norway, Bangladesh, the Netherlands, Japan, Lebanon, Spain, Canada, France, Sweden, Switzerland, Tajikistan, Austria, and Germany).

“Crises and disasters have become increasingly complex,” said QRCS assistant secretary-general (Relief and International Development) Mohamed Bader al-Sada.“Besides technical expertise and resources, this situation requires capable leaders and personnel to manage operations, co-ordinate effectively, and make the right and timely blade-->

“That is why this MOT workshop is so important, as it focuses on humanitarian operations management capacity-building, co-ordination enhancement, support for National Societies, resource management, safety and security, and transition from response to recovery,” he said.

Al-Sada revealed capacity-building plans for the QRCS's Emergency Response Units (ERUs), mainly in field hospitals, WASH, and psychosocial support.

Cristhian Cortez, IFRC Mena (Middle East and North Africa) deputy regional director, said:“Successful operational management should leave behind not only assistance delivered, but also stronger national societies, better preparedness, and greater resilience for future emergencies.”

“In an emergency, information will rarely be complete,” the official said.“Resources will often be insufficient. Priorities may compete, and decisions will need to be made quickly. The quality of our leadership is reflected in how we navigate these uncertainties, support our teams, maintain accountability, and keep affected communities at the centre of our blade-->

By the end of the MOT Learning Programme, participants should be able to identify and apply appropriate IFRC resources, tools, policies, systems, and procedures in providing strategic and operational management to operations.

These include, but are not limited to, movement and membership co-ordination, covering Seville 2.0, Strategy 2030, the Agenda for Renewal, and the Membership Co-ordination in Emergencies guidelines and toolkit; humanitarian diplomacy and stakeholder engagement; duty of care, including human resources in emergencies, safety and security; supply chain management, procurement and surge exit planning; resource mobilisation, financial management and funding modalities; risk management, safeguarding and legal considerations; transitioning to recovery; and strengthening National Society capacity.

QRCS MoT IFRC