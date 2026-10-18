Qatar Charity Launches 'Winter Heroes' Campaign

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Charity (QC) has launched its 2026“Winter Heroes” campaign to provide essential assistance to vulnerable families facing harsh weather and prolonged humanitarian crises.

The campaign seeks to raise QR120mn for winter relief, humanitarian assistance and development projects globally, as well as social welfare programmes in Qatar.

The initiative was unveiled at a press conference attended by QC executive director (Communications and Community Impact) Abdulaziz Jassim Hejji, director (Humanitarian Operations) Aisha Abdulrazzaq AlKuwari, and Alaqraboon Centre executive director Faisal Rashid al-Fehaida.

Hejji said the campaign broadens the idea of humanitarian heroism to include not only those enduring harsh winter conditions, but also anyone helping protect others and ease their suffering, from donors and volunteers to mothers and children involved in charitable blade-->

He said that the QC chose to launch the campaign in October, before the winter cold sets in and the most severe cold spells reach the targeted countries.

The official said that a key feature of this year's campaign is involving children and young people in interactive activities and awareness initiatives.

AlKuwari said the“Winter Heroes” campaign would focus on supporting the most vulnerable people in countries affected by disasters and protracted humanitarian crises, as well as communities facing low temperatures and severe weather conditions.

The campaign will also support orphan families and other beneficiaries sponsored by Qatar Charity worldwide.

AlKuwari said the campaign aims to raise QR70mn with donor support to fund assistance worldwide, and targets Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Lebanon, Sudan, Somalia, Djibouti, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania and Kosovo.

In Qatar, the“Winter Heroes” campaign will provide winter essentials and other assistance to low-income families, orphan households and workers.

It will also provide health assistance and tailored support to people facing humanitarian hardship, helping promote social solidarity and ease the pressures on vulnerable families during winter.

Al-Fehaida said the centre aims to raise more than QR50mn with the support of donors to fund assistance programmes in Qatar.

The campaign will also support health initiatives, including assistance for people with kidney failure and medical insurance for orphans, while providing emergency aid to those facing exceptional circumstances such as illness or loss of income.

The campaign is expected to benefit around 23,000 people in Qatar.

Qatar Charity called on individuals, companies and institutions in Qatar to support the“Winter Heroes” campaign, emphasising that every contribution can make a tangible difference in the life of a family facing cold weather and financial hardship.

Donations can be made through Qatar Charity's website and mobile app, at its branches and collection points across Qatar, or by calling the Donor Service Centre on 44290000.

Qatar Charity Winter Heroes humanitarian crises