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AITO Looks Ahead To Europe, Building A Thriving Automotive Ecosystem Arabian Post

AITO Looks Ahead To Europe, Building A Thriving Automotive Ecosystem Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-18 11:07:25

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> PARIS, FRANCE – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 October 2026 – At the 2026 Paris Motor Show, Clifford Kang, Board Member and Vice President of SERES Group, announced that AITO plans to officially enter the European market in autumn 2027, marking another major step in its global development. With deep respect for Europe's automotive heritage, AITO looks forward to collaborating and growing with partners around the world.



In China, AITO has earned the trust of over 1.2 million customers. Globally, in Brand Finance's Automobiles 100 2026 ranking, AITO ranked among the world's top 10 luxury automotive brands and was the No.1 Chinese luxury automotive brand by brand value, making it the only Chinese automotive brand.

Driven by its philosophy of“Intelligence Redefining Luxury”, AITO is committed to bringing together traditional luxury and technological luxury to create an elevated intelligent mobility experience.

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The Arabian Post

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