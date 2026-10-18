Man Dies At Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin West After Being Struck By Roofing

MENAFN - USA Art News) Taliesin West, the Arizona home and studio of architect, has temporarily closed after a man died on the property on. The incident occurred during a walking tour when roofing material, dislodged by strong winds, struck the individual.

Local news channel AZ Family reported that the deceased was identified as Rogério Renato Mateucci, rector of the Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná. According to the Scottsdale Fire Department, the accident happened at 2 p.m. local time. Mateucci died instantly, and authorities are treating the death as a weather-related accident.

Local television channels had designated the day as a“First Alert Weather Day,” warning viewers of potential travel or safety disruptions. The National Weather Service recorded east winds of 22 miles per hour in the area, with gusts reaching up to 32 miles per hour. No other injuries or deaths were reported among other individuals on the walking tour.

Joe Spector, the foundation's CEO, told AZ Family that the foundation“extends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the individual” and that“no further details will be shared out of respect for privacy and to allow officials to complete their work.” The foundation announced on Instagram that the Scottsdale Police Department is aware of the incident and that the property is“closed to the public until further notice.”

Wright constructed the 491-acre studio and home in 1937 and resided there until his death in 1959. The Museum of Modern Art in New York exhibited a complex of the property in 1940, followed by a display of the structures' pictures in 1947.

Source: ARTnews