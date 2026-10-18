Art Basel Paris Confirms“Comprehensive Safety Measures” Amid Protests

MENAFN - USA Art News) Art Basel organizers have confirmed that the Art Basel Paris fair will proceed as planned, implementing“comprehensive safety measures” following significant protests and incidents of looting in France on. A spokesperson stated,“The fair is proceeding as planned and final preparations are underway.”

On Sunday, an email was sent to VIP attendees, assuring them of their safety at the event, which is held at the Grand Palais. The message detailed the installation of“anti-ram barriers” around the building to prevent unauthorized vehicles from accessing the site and pedestrian areas. Additionally,“additional security personnel have been deployed to patrol the perimeter of the fair 24 hours a day,” the email read.

The letter was signed by the fair's director, Karim Crippa; Carly Murphy, its global head of collector and institutional relations; and Nora Orallo, its senior manager for VIP relations. Art Basel Paris is scheduled to open to select invitees on Tuesday afternoon and conclude on Sunday.

Approximately 500,000 people participated in nationwide protests on Saturday, demonstrating against public school conditions and the increasing cost of living. Subsequent rioting and looting led to an estimated 2,000 arrests. Political figures have exchanged accusations in the lead-up to France's presidential election next April.

While the overall impact on the art industry appears to be minimal so far, the Sunday opening for Stan Douglas's exhibition at the Jeu de Paume was canceled due to the potential for further protests. Jeff Magid, an American art collector, expressed support for the protests on his Instagram account while in Paris on Saturday.“Everything's too expensive, the wealth is concentrated in a few hands, schools aren't serving most of the students, and they're protesting,” he commented, adding,“I'm here in Paris, and I'm here for it.”

Magid criticized peers who might be bothered by the disruption, drawing a parallel to how“great art can disrupt society.” He further noted,“Oftentimes creativity starts with destruction.” Valentina Buzzi, an Italian curator, was installing a show in the Marais on Saturday during the demonstrations. She mentioned encountering tear gas when leaving for an art opening, describing it as“surreal” to then enter“a gallery to see the few wealthy playing friendship.”

James Michael Shaeffer, a director at Galerie Chantal Crousel, urged Art Basel attendees to focus on the students' demands rather than social media footage of property damage. Shaeffer shared a protest sign on Instagram advocating for increased funding for students with disabilities, smaller class sizes, and functional toilets in one school. He stated,“So apologies if you were slightly inconvenienced, and if your travel or opening on Saturday was delayed, but these kids literally are asking for working toilets among many other things!” Shaeffer assured that“the rest of this week will be business as usual!”

Source: Artnet News