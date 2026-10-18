Milipol Qatar 2026 Attracts More Exhibitors Despite Regional Challenges

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The 2026 edition of Milipol Qatar has attracted more exhibitors than its previous edition, with companies from various countries making efforts to participate despite logistical difficulties and challenges stemming from the regional situation, Major General Nasser bin Fahad al-Thani, chairman of the Milipol Qatar Committee, has said.

Answering a question from Gulf Times on the sidelines of yesterday's press conference announcing the details of the Milipol Qatar 2026 edition, the official said the strong participation reflected the event's standing as an important platform for the security industry. The 16th edition of the homeland security and safety exhibition, Milipol Qatar 2026, opens tomorrow (Tuesday) at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC).“Even if there are a lot of geopolitical turbulences in the region, Milipol Qatar has great participation and is a very good exhibition,” he said, noting that the 2026 edition had attracted more exhibitors and new companies compared with the previous edition.

The chairman of the exhibition noted:“ Participating companies have faced considerable challenges in transporting goods and arranging their participation amid the prevailing regional circumstances. However, their willingness to attend demonstrated the importance they attach to the exhibition.”

He also thanked Qatari companies that support Milipol Qatar and participate in the event every year.

The three-day exhibition, organised by the Ministry of Interior, brings together international companies, security specialists and officials to showcase technologies and solutions related to homeland security and public safety.

Highlighting the importance of keeping pace with emerging security threats, Major General Nasser bin Fahad al-Thani also pointed to the exhibition's Doha International Conference on AI and Security, which provides a platform to discuss developments in the security landscape and ways to strengthen protection against cyberattacks.

He stressed the need to continuously monitor changes in the cyber domain and prepare for potential threats, including hacking, as security challenges evolve.

Asked about the participation of international delegations, as seen during previous editions, al-Thani said Milipol Qatar continues to attract prominent visitors and delegations from different countries.

He said delegations from interior ministries, police forces and Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) countries have been invited to attend the exhibition.

The participation of these delegations, he added, would provide opportunities for security officials and industry representatives to meet, exchange expertise and explore developments in homeland security.

Milipol Qatar is a key international gathering for the homeland security and safety sector, bringing together industry players and government representatives to explore technologies, solutions and co-operation opportunities in a rapidly changing security environment.

Milipol Qatar DECC