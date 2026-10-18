Houthi Escalation Is Complicating Traditionally Busy 'Winter Season'

MENAFN - Gulf Times)



Houthi attacks on energy and civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia have resumed after a four-year hiatus and have caused a wave of postponements of major events in the kingdom.

The escalation by the Iranian-backed movement, which has controlled large swathes of Yemen since 2014, adds another layer of complexity to the regional security landscape just as the Gulf States gear up for the traditionally busy“winter season” of big events.

With the US distracted by the midterm elections on November 3 and the White House focused almost exclusively on measures that might bring down domestic energy prices, there may be little prospect of any meaningful international approach to Yemen for the next several weeks.

When the US and Israel launched the Iran War on February 28, the region was nearing the end of its busy winter programme that, for the past two decades, has positioned the Gulf States as a regional hub on the sports, art and culture, music, and conference circuits.

Events that were forthcoming were either postponed until the autumn, in the expectation that the disruption caused by the conflict would last a matter of months, or put into a holding pattern, such as the Formula One Grand Prix races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

Other events, such as the Qatar Economic Forum, were also pushed back from their spring dates.

With the ceasefire ending the kinetic phase of the war on April 8 and the US and Iran signing the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on June 17, hopes were high that a line could be drawn under the disruption of the spring.

While the MoU quickly unravelled as American and Iranian officials interpreted the terms of the framework agreement differently, throughout the summer there was a gradual easing of the restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz and large-scale conferences began to return to the region.

A case in point was LEAP 2026, Saudi Arabia's flagship global technology conference, which took place over four days in Riyadh between August 31 and September 3, which saw a high turnout of companies and attendees, and signified a“back to business” mentality ahead of the autumn.

The latest intensification of regional conflict has altered calculations as officials confront the prospect of an extended period of deep uncertainty.

Thus, the Bahrain Grand Prix took place over the first weekend in October but was held in Malaysia instead and rebranded as the“Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia”.

The Qatar Economic Forum was also relocated outside the region as organisers held a special leadership gathering in New York on September 20, ahead of the annual United Nations General Assembly gathering in the city.

Saudi Arabia hosted the 27th Arabian Gulf Cup in Jeddah over two weeks, but the final, played in front of a full house of more than 60,000 spectators, may be the last big regional event for some time.

Just three days after the Green Falcons defeated the UAE to win their first Gulf Cup since 2004, the current wave of attacks on Saudi airports began.

These indiscriminate acts of aggression, amounting to war crimes, against civilian targets by the Houthis, killed at least 20 people and injured hundreds of others.

The strike on King Khalid International Airport, the gateway into Riyadh, was particularly noteworthy, but amid the global condemnation which followed, few countries appeared ready to engage in military operations against the Houthis.

Instead, countries worldwide reviewed their travel advisories regarding travel to Saudi Arabia, and event organisers and attendees began to reassess the risks involved in traveling to the kingdom, especially as King Khalid International Airport suspended its operations.

While the World Petroleum Congress went ahead with its energy summit in Riyadh, albeit with several key speakers appearing remotely rather in person, other events quickly began to be rescheduled or cancelled altogether.

The FIFAe Finals (in eSports) were postponed indefinitely on October 15, just a day before they were due to begin in Jeddah, as was the PIF Saudi International, the finale to the yearlong Asian Tour in men's professional golf.

In men's tennis, the Six Kings Slam, a flagship exhibition tournament featuring the world's best players as part of the annual series of Riyadh Season events, was pushed back from late-October to the end of December.

Speculation about the AFC Asian Cup, scheduled for January and February 2027, also swirled but organisers maintain that the tournament remains on track.

Thus far, this latest round of disruption remains limited to Saudi Arabia.

The DP World (formerly European) Tour's own season-finale golf tournaments in Abu Dhabi and Dubai look set to go ahead as planned in early November, barring any unforeseen deterioration, as does the Formula One Grand Prix races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi which are the climax to the championship race in late-November and early-December.

Officials from across the region will closely monitor the golf and motor racing events for reassurance that they can operate without incident, while the AFC Asian Cup will be a critical test of the ability to host a weeks-long major sporting event with 24 participating nations and large numbers of visitors.

It is, after all, less than a year before Qatar hosts the men's Basketball World Cup which, in stature, is the second most prestigious global sports event after its football counterpart.

Above all, the rapid growth of the Houthi threat to stability highlights how the region remains vulnerable to the threat of asymmetric attacks, in this case from a heavily armed non-state actor with ostensibly very little left to lose.

Whereas Saudi Arabia was seen by many analysts as a safe haven during the spring, owing to its geographical size and Red Sea coastline which provided a vital workaround to the Strait of Hormuz, those early perceptions of comparative security have now been flipped on their head.

This is the new reality that faces the Saudi leadership and the need to engage effectively to counter the Houthi threat may give new impetus to regional mediators to find a diplomatic end to the crisis.

The writer is a leading scholar specialising in Gulf politics and international political economy, and a fellow at the Baker Institute and co-director of the Middle East Energy Roundtable.