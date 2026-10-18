Milipol Qatar 2026 Opens Tomorrow

Over 270 companies taking part in the exhibition at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre The exhibition coincides with the Doha International Conference on AI and Security

Milipol Qatar 2026, the international exhibition for homeland security and safety, opens tomorrow (Tuesday) under the patronage of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, bringing together more than 270 local and international companies to showcase the latest technologies and solutions in the security sector.

The exhibition details were announced Sunday at a press conference addressed by Milipol Qatar Committee chairman Major-General Nasser bin Fahad al-Thani and Karen Galstyan, director of the Milipol Network, in the presence of representatives of the event's sponsors, supporting organisations, and other guests.

The three-day exhibition, organised by the Ministry of Interior, will run until October 22 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre, providing a platform for security officials, industry leaders, specialists and technology providers to exchange expertise, explore emerging innovations and strengthen international co-operation.

Maj-Gen Nasser confirmed at the press briefing that all preparations for the exhibition have been completed.

“This year's edition will feature more than 270 local and international companies and seven international pavilions, covering an exhibition area of 23,000 square metres,” he said.“The exhibition will provide a platform to explore the latest security technologies and solutions, strengthen co-operation and facilitate the exchange of expertise.”

The official added that the exhibition will feature seven international pavilions.

An outdoor display area will showcase the Ministry of Interior's vehicle fleet, highlighting the equipment and operational capabilities used in maintaining security and public safety.

The exhibition is expected to provide opportunities for participating companies and government entities to explore solutions addressing evolving security requirements, including the deployment of modern equipment, integrated security systems and technology-driven approaches to protecting people and infrastructure.

The programme will coincide with the Doha International Conference on AI and Security, bringing together distinguished leaders and experts to discuss the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI) in security operations and the opportunities and challenges associated with emerging technologies.

The concurrent events underline the increasing importance of technological innovation in homeland security, as authorities and security organisations worldwide seek to improve threat detection, operational efficiency and their ability to respond to evolving risks.

Milipol Network director Galstyan highlighted the longstanding partnership between Milipol Qatar and the Ministry of Interior, which dates back to the exhibition's launch in 1996.

Milipol Qatar was the first event in the Milipol exhibition series to be held outside France, establishing a platform in Qatar for international engagement in homeland security and safety.

“This year, this event will host up to seven national pavilions – the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, North America, China, Czech Republic, and of course France, that brings the biggest pavilion with more than 20 companies on site,” he said.“The topic division sectors will be cybersecurity, access control, surveillance, and civil defence. This week, we mark the anniversary in the way we meet each other.”

Galstyan also noted that a notable feature of this year's edition will be the introduction of the 30th Anniversary Awards.

“For the first time, Milipol Qatar will present the 30th anniversary awards, recognising the companies that have exhibited with us the first three decades, honouring their loyalty and contributions to the exhibition's growth and continued success,” he said.“A retrospective exhibition will trace the story from 1996 to today.”

The exhibition's 30-year history reflects the continued importance of international co-operation in a sector where technological developments and increasingly complex security challenges require the exchange of knowledge, expertise and best practices.

Milipol Qatar 2026 security Safety