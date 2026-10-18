Qatar Media 'Must Unite' Against Fake News

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's media institutions must strengthen co-operation with security agencies to counter disinformation, confront emerging information threats, and safeguard national security, speakers stressed at a panel discussion organised by the Qatar Press Centre (QPC) in collaboration with the Joaan bin Jassim Academy for Defence Studies.

The discussion brought together participants in the seventh National Defence Course at the National Defence College, editors-in-chief of local newspapers and representatives of government and security institutions to examine the challenges posed by artificial intelligence (AI), digital transformation and information warfare.

Gulf Times editor-in-chief Faisal al-Mudahka highlighted what he described as a“war of narratives”, noting that Qatar had faced repeated smear campaigns in recent years, often employing similar tactics despite changing circumstances.

He pointed to the growing use of AI in media campaigns during regional conflicts, citing instances in which Iranian-affiliated entities allegedly used the technology to promote their narratives and target Gulf states.

Al-Mudahka also noted that newspapers' digital transformation depended partly on their ownership structures and available resources, as many publications had been established long before the advent of websites.

QPC vice-chairman Jaber al-Harmi underlined the media's contribution to protecting the country's interests and countering misleading narratives.

“The media has always served as a primary and significant line of defence,” he said, stressing its responsibility to project an accurate image of Qatar and its achievements while refuting false claims and disinformation.

He emphasised that co-operation between media institutions and state entities should be continuous, rather than activated only during crises.

Al-Arab editor-in-chief Faleh Hussein al-Hajri said that recent events had demonstrated the importance of media strength in confronting campaigns targeting Qatar.

He argued that traditional media could remain relevant despite the emergence of new platforms, provided outlets adapted to changing circumstances while preserving content quality and credibility.

Al-Watan editor-in-chief Mohammed Haji called for a clearer distinction between popularity and genuine influence on social media.

He noted that a large following did not necessarily translate into the ability to address societal concerns or analyse regional developments meaningfully.

Haji advocated developing a generation of responsible influencers equipped to engage with public issues.

Awad al-Ahbabi, an adviser to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and former deputy ambassador to Venezuela and Albania, proposed forming a specialised group of qualified media commentators capable of addressing current affairs on television with strong subject knowledge and cultural awareness.

He also cautioned against excessive reliance on AI.

Meanwhile, Eng. Hamad Jassim al-Bahar of the Ministry of Municipality proposed establishing an integrated smart media-monitoring platform called Al-Hudhud (The Hoopoe).

The proposed system would track news, analyse emerging trends, identify publishing sources, and assess the potential impact of content about Qatar, helping relevant authorities respond more effectively to rumours.

Al-Bahar also highlighted the potential of influencers and content creators as a form of soft power, suggesting a professional and legal framework to support their work.

QPC general manager Sadiq Mohammed al-Ammari said that the centre had been active since mid-2023, supporting newspapers, media professionals and content creators.

Its training programmes, he said, focus on verifying information, professional reporting, and countering disinformation.

Al-Ammari also outlined its ambition to develop versatile journalists who can write, film, and edit content for multiple platforms.

Participants also called for closer co-ordination between civilian media and military and security institutions.

Brigadier-General Khamis Mohammed al-Muraikhi, director of Airport Security at the Ministry of Interior, proposed a joint committee to identify requirements and develop a co-ordinated media strategy.

Other speakers highlighted the need to protect media sovereignty against AI-generated misinformation, clearly communicate official statistics, and balance the public's right to information with the protection of sensitive security details.

The discussion concluded with a reflection on press freedom and responsibility, with participants warning that while the media can be a strategic partner in safeguarding society, irresponsible reporting can also threaten national security.

“The media has always served as a primary and significant line of defence,” he said, stressing its responsibility to project an accurate image of Qatar and its achievements while refuting false claims and disinformation.

He emphasised that co-operation between media institutions and state entities should be continuous, rather than activated only during crises.

Al-Arab editor-in-chief Faleh Hussein al-Hajri said that recent events had demonstrated the importance of media strength in confronting campaigns targeting Qatar.

He argued that traditional media could remain relevant despite the emergence of new platforms, provided outlets adapted to changing circumstances while preserving content quality and credibility.

Al-Watan editor-in-chief Mohammed Haji called for a clearer distinction between popularity and genuine influence on social media.

He noted that a large following did not necessarily translate into the ability to address societal concerns or analyse regional developments meaningfully.

Haji advocated developing a generation of responsible influencers equipped to engage with public issues.

Awad al-Ahbabi, an adviser to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and former deputy ambassador to Venezuela and Albania, proposed forming a specialised group of qualified media commentators capable of addressing current affairs on television with strong subject knowledge and cultural awareness.

He also cautioned against excessive reliance on AI.

Meanwhile, Eng. Hamad Jassim al-Bahar of the Ministry of Municipality proposed establishing an integrated smart media-monitoring platform called Al-Hudhud (The Hoopoe).

The proposed system would track news, analyse emerging trends, identify publishing sources, and assess the potential impact of content about Qatar, helping relevant authorities respond more effectively to rumours.

Al-Bahar also highlighted the potential of influencers and content creators as a form of soft power, suggesting a professional and legal framework to support their work.

QPC general manager Sadiq Mohammed al-Ammari said that the centre had been active since mid-2023, supporting newspapers, media professionals and content creators.

Its training programmes, he said, focus on verifying information, professional reporting, and countering disinformation.

Al-Ammari also outlined its ambition to develop versatile journalists who can write, film, and edit content for multiple platforms.

Participants also called for closer co-ordination between civilian media and military and security institutions.

Brigadier-General Khamis Mohammed al-Muraikhi, director of Airport Security at the Ministry of Interior, proposed a joint committee to identify requirements and develop a co-ordinated media strategy.

Other speakers highlighted the need to protect media sovereignty against AI-generated misinformation, clearly communicate official statistics, and balance the public's right to information with the protection of sensitive security details.

The discussion concluded with a reflection on press freedom and responsibility, with participants warning that while the media can be a strategic partner in safeguarding society, irresponsible reporting can also threaten national security.

Qatar Press Centre disinformation National Security information warfare