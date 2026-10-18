Asian Cultural Heritage Alliance Adds Egypt As Partner, Kazakhstan As Observer

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Hangzhou: The Council of the Alliance for Cultural Heritage in Asia (ACHA) on Sunday approved Egypt as a partner state and Kazakhstan as an observer state at its fourth meeting in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, bringing the total number of member states, partner states and observer states to 26.

Over the past year, the ACHA has achieved fruitful cooperation and a steady stream of tangible outcomes, and has made a key leap toward becoming an institutionalized and standardized intergovernmental organization, according to the meeting.

Through regional consensus and joint research, the alliance has turned practical cooperation into concrete results. It has also promoted the development of young talent in cultural heritage protection, injecting new vigor and vitality into exchanges and mutual learning among Asian civilizations.

Participants at the meeting said the alliance should build momentum for capacity building, improve the effectiveness of cooperation and stimulate innovation, while expanding the breadth and depth of its cooperation. They said the ACHA should become an important force in promoting the inheritance and development of civilizations.

The alliance launched its official website at the meeting.