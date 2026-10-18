Lithuania Calls Security Meeting After Drone Crash

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Vilinus: Following a Sunday drone crash that damaged a car in northern Lithuania, Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevičius has called an emergency meeting of the National Security Commission to assess the incident, according to state broadcaster LRT.

Media reports said the drone entered the country from Poland and caused no casualties. Lithuanian authorities began tracking it around 600 a.m. local time (0300 GMT) as it flew north across much of the country. Air alerts were issued in parts of Lithuania shortly after 7:00 a.m. (0400 GMT), with red alerts subsequently declared in Siauliai and Panevezys counties.

NATO air-policing fighter jets responded from Siauliai Air Base to intercept the drone, but poor weather conditions prevented the pilots from locating the target.

For unknown reasons, the drone crashed, with its debris striking the door of a moving civilian vehicle. The driver escaped unhurt, according to Vilmantas Vitkauskas, head of Lithuania's National Crisis Management Centre.

After the incident, Sinkevicius announced the meeting plan, demanding that investigators examine the possibility of sabotage and establish the drone's origin, flight path and the circumstances surrounding its detection by military radar.

Defence Minister Robertas Kaunas said he had contacted his Polish counterpart and asked Poland to join the investigation.