Qatar Participates In Memorial Event For Victims Of Genocide Committed Against Palestinians

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The State of Qatar participated in a memorial event for victims of the genocide committed against the Palestinian people, especially in the Gaza Strip, organized by the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States in coordination and cooperation with the Permanent Mission of the State of Palestine to the League.

The State of Qatar's delegation was headed by HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Permanent Representative to the Arab League Sheikh Jassim bin Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al-Thani.