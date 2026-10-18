Tuesday Final Deadline To Register For Hajj Via Electronic Portal: Awqaf Ministry

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf), represented by the Department of Hajj and Umrah Affairs, announced that Tuesday, Oct. 20, will be the deadline for registration for the 1448 AH Hajj season via electronic Hajj portal.

The Ministry urged citizens and residents who meet eligibility criteria to register before the application window closes, and to complete all necessary health and procedural requirements to finalize their applications.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Ministry explained that registration is conducted through the official Hajj website gov). This unified platform allows applicants to submit their requests, select and contract with authorized Hajj service providers electronically, and access relevant regulations, guidelines, and services for the season.

The Ministry noted that the State of Qatar's quota for the current Hajj season is 4,400 pilgrims. It further stated that an electronic screening process for applications will begin immediately after the registration period concludes, with acceptance notifications sent via text message to those who meet the requirements once screening and approval procedures are finalized.

Additionally, the Ministry emphasized that early registration is a fundamental component of the season's preparation framework, enabling Hajj service providers to finalize operational and contractual arrangements well in advance to deliver high-quality services to pilgrims from the State of Qatar.

It reiterated that obtaining a certificate of medical fitness is a mandatory requirement for completing the registration process, in accordance with the regulations established by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This certificate can be obtained at any health center in the country, with examination results uploaded electronically into the system linked to the Department of Hajj and Umrah Affairs to ensure the safety of pilgrims.

The Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs further stated that it continues to enhance its electronic registration system by providing flexible options for contracting and online payments with authorized service providers. The Ministry also offers a range of guides and digital awareness content explaining registration steps, provider selection, and electronic payment procedures.

The Department of Hajj and Umrah Affairs established a hotline (132) to address inquiries and receive feedback.