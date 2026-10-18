Singapore's Prime Minister Visits National Museum Of Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister for Finance of the Republic of Singapore HE Lawrence Wong visited on Sunday the National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ), on the sidelines of his official visit to Qatar.

Accompanied by HE Sheikh Thani bin Hamad Al-Thani, His Excellency viewed, during his tour, the most notable collections in various galleries and listened to an audio on NMoQ's precious possessions.

The tour also included galleries that shed light on the beginnings of Qatar's geological development and its natural environments, antiquities and petroglyphs at archaeological sites, and the lives of the Qatari people on land and coast, as well as a digital exhibition.

HE Singapore's Prime Minister and Minister for Finance also took a look at the key pieces and collectibles on pearl and jewelry design and visited galleries on Qatar's modern history following the discovery of oil and gas.