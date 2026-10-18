MP Govt Orders Administrative Reshuffle In Key Civic Posts, Bhopal Gets New Municipal Commissioner

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 19 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government has effected a significant administrative reshuffle through an order, transferring four IAS officers in key positions related to municipal corporations and urban development.

Ram Prakash Ahirwar will be the new Bhopal Municipal Commissioner, the late Sunday night order said. He will replace Sanskriti Jain.

Ramprakash Ahirwar, an IAS officer of the 2018 batch, had been handling civic affairs in Jabalpur before his elevation to the state capital. His dual responsibility as Bhopal Municipal Commissioner and Managing Director of the Metro Rail Company is being seen as a significant assignment, given the ongoing expansion of the metro network and the need for improved urban services in Bhopal.

According to the order issued by the General Administration Department on October 18, Sanskriti Jain (2015 batch), who was serving as Commissioner of Bhopal Municipal Corporation with additional charge of Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Company Limited, has been posted as Deputy Secretary in the Finance Department.

Anju Arun Kumar (2017 batch), currently Chief Executive Officer of Smart City Bhopal with additional charge of Additional Commissioner of Bhopal Municipal Corporation, has been transferred as Deputy Secretary in the Panchayat and Rural Development Department.

Ramprakash Ahirwar (2018 batch), who was the Commissioner of the Jabalpur Municipal Corporation, has been posted as Commissioner of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation. He will also hold the additional charge of Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Company Limited, Bhopal.

Agrim Kumar (2020 batch), currently the Chief Executive Officer of Zila Panchayat Chhindwara, has been appointed as Commissioner of Jabalpur Municipal Corporation. The reshuffle comes as part of the regular administrative adjustments in the state.

Officials said the changes are aimed at ensuring a smooth functioning of civic bodies in major cities, particularly Bhopal and Jabalpur, while also strengthening the administrative setup in the Finance and Panchayat departments.

The transfers are expected to take effect immediately, with the officers directed to assume charge of their new responsibilities at the earliest. The new commissioners are expected to prioritise civic amenities, infrastructure projects and better coordination with the metro rail initiative in the state capital.