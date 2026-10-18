Gold, Silver Prices Today, October 19: Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Cities
|City
|New Delhi
|Mumbai
|Kolkata
|Chennai
|Bengaluru
|Hyderabad
What You Should Keep In Mind If Buying Gold?
Due to local taxes, shipping costs, market circumstances, and jewellers' pricing policies, gold prices vary by city. In addition to the specified metal price, the final cost of jewellery may additionally contain relevant taxes and production costs.
Before making a purchase, purchasers should inspect the purity of the gold, confirm the day's rate with a local jeweller, and get a comprehensive bill that includes the metal price, manufacturing costs, and taxes.
Why Do Silver and Gold Prices Keep Changing?
Changes in the US dollar, interest rate projections, foreign bullion prices, and geopolitical developments can all have an effect on the price of precious metals. Changes in local demand and currency exchange rates can also affect the prices that Indian jewellers charge.
Silver prices are influenced by both investment demand and industrial application, such as in electronics and solar technology. These factors may cause silver prices to fluctuate differently from gold prices.
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