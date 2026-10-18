Goldenvisax Launches App For Citizenship By Investment

MENAFN - PR Urgent) , so it must not be wrapped in one. --> GoldenVisaX App is now available for free download in Google Play Store (Android) and Apple Store (iOS). Apply for 15+ CBI and Golden Visa Programs in one App.

Bangalore, India – GoldenVisaX has unveiled android and iOS app designed to make citizenship by investment services more accessible through digital platforms.

GoldenVisaX is a secure platform to apply for 15+ CBI and Golden Visa programs. GoldenVisaX represents years of research, software development and real-world industry experience powered by AI systems. The platform is fully automated powered is built around a sophisticated 10 intelligent rule engine architecture designed specifically for investment migration programs.

Free Eligibility Assessment Free Program Recommendation Client Risk Profile Automated Due diligence screening Family dependent checks Automatic Quotation Generation Secure encrypted document vault Real-time application status tracking Automated passport and document verification Payments Tracking Private Messaging

GoldenVisaX replaces manual paperwork with 100% digital management of case files. The result is faster processing, improved accuracy, enhanced security and a elevated experience for both clients and advisors. Tests have showed using our platform has accelerated processing times, cutting down back and forth communication between clients and agents from 30 days to just 2 days.

The GoldenVisaX App is Designed and marketed by Ajax Software LLC, the GoldenVisaX app is available in web, iOS, and Android versions. Users can download the mobile app for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Investors can apply for CBI/GV program in 15 countries, paying just $1000 retainer fee, no investment required.



Download the GoldenVisaX App:



. Android:

. iOS:

. Web:



GoldenVisaX is a sister brand of Best Citizenships and Citizenship Shop, are established CBI brands with 15+ years of proven track record. The App was designed and operated by Ajax Software LLC.