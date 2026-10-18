FOXWELL Shares Pre-Winter Vehicle Diagnostic Recommendations For Fall Car Care Month

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FOXWELL outlines diagnostic checks for passenger cars and heavy-duty vehicles as drivers prepare for colder weather

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October is recognized as Fall Car Care Month by the Car Care Council, FOXWELL is sharing pre-winter vehicle diagnostic recommendations for drivers, DIY enthusiasts and automotive technicians, emphasizing the importance of checking electronic systems alongside traditional seasonal maintenance. Recognized by the Car Care Council, Fall Car Care Month encourages motorists to prepare their vehicles before winter conditions arrive. FOXWELL is highlighting three diagnostic priorities: investigating stored faults and warning lights, verifying electronic component operation, and checking diesel and emissions-related systems in commercial vehicles.









Tires, brakes, fluids and batteries remain essential parts of any pre-winter inspection. But modern vehicles also rely on electronic control systems to manage the engine, transmission, ABS, airbags, emissions and many other functions. A diagnostic scan can help uncover stored faults and system abnormalities that may not be obvious during a visual inspection.

Cold weather can also make existing vehicle problems more noticeable. A weak battery, intermittent warning light, rough idle or emissions-related issue that seemed minor during warmer months may become harder to ignore as temperatures fall.

“Fall maintenance is ultimately about knowing the condition of your vehicle before harsher driving conditions arrive,” said a FOXWELL spokesperson.“Physical inspections remain essential, but electronic diagnostics can provide another layer of information for drivers and technicians when something isn't visible from the outside.”

FOXWELL Diagnostic Tools for Professionals, DIYers and Heavy-Duty Vehicle Owners

For professional technicians and advanced DIYers working across multiple passenger vehicle brands, the FOXWELL NT919 BT provides full-system diagnostics, live data and bidirectional active tests. On supported vehicles, technicians can command components such as cooling fans, pumps and other actuators and observe their response, helping move troubleshooting beyond simply reading a fault code.

For DIY owners who primarily maintain vehicles from one manufacturer, the FOXWELL NT710 offers a more focused approach. It provides access to manufacturer-specific systems such as the engine, transmission, ABS and SRS on supported vehicles, along with bidirectional testing and common maintenance functions.

Commercial and diesel vehicles face a different set of seasonal challenges. Unexpected downtime can affect not only a trip but also daily operations. Designed for compatible pickups, trucks and other heavy-duty applications, the FOXWELL HD500 provides system diagnostics along with functions such as DPF regeneration and injector testing on supported vehicles, helping technicians investigate diesel and emissions-related concerns before they become more disruptive.

Recent FOXWELL Diagnostic Software Updates

In September 2026, FOXWELL released diagnostic software updates for several vehicle brands, including Volkswagen, Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Volvo. The updates include AI-assisted fault-code information for selected vehicle applications, improvements to diagnostic communication, and refinements to vehicle-specific functions.

The NT710 series is among the compatible scanner families listed in the update. Specific improvements depend on the supported scanner model, vehicle software version and configuration.

For more details, see FOXWELL's 2026 Software Updates.

FOXWELL Recommends Pairing Diagnostics With Traditional Seasonal Maintenance

FOXWELL recommends using vehicle diagnostics alongside traditional seasonal maintenance rather than treating a scan tool as a replacement for physical inspection.

Before winter, drivers should continue checking tires, brakes, fluids, batteries and charging systems while also paying attention to dashboard warning lights and changes in vehicle behavior.

When a warning light appears, a diagnostic trouble code should be treated as a starting point for investigation rather than proof that a particular component has failed. Reviewing system information, live data and, when appropriate, component response can help provide a clearer picture before repairs begin.

The same principle applies to diesel and commercial vehicles, where monitoring emissions-related systems such as the DPF can help technicians identify developing issues before they contribute to unexpected downtime.

Through these seasonal recommendations, FOXWELL encourages drivers and technicians to investigate warning lights, review stored faults and check relevant system data before winter conditions arrive.

Diagnostic and service functions vary by vehicle make, model, year, engine and ECU configuration. Users should verify vehicle compatibility before performing specific functions.

About FOXWELL

FOXWELL develops automotive diagnostic solutions for DIY vehicle owners, independent technicians, repair professionals and commercial vehicle users. Its product portfolio includes OBD2 code readers, full-system diagnostic scanners, bidirectional diagnostic tools, battery and maintenance equipment, and heavy-duty vehicle diagnostic solutions.

For more information, visit FOXWELL website.

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